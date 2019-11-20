Showers tonight and snow chances by Friday

What We’re Tracking:

Rain late today and tonight

Much cooler with broken clouds Thursday

Colder Friday with patchy mix or occasional snow showers

Showers are rolling through the area tonight, also don’t be surprise if you hear a few rumbles of thunder. Winds will stay between 20 – 30mph as this system and the front associated with it move across the northeastern part of the state. For much of the night temperatures will stay mild with south winds, but behind the cold front a northwest wind kicks in and tonight our low will only be in the 40s.

Thursday the last of the clouds will be moving out of the area by mid-morning and the cooler air is here to stay. Wind will stay breezy and highs will be in the middle to upper 40s and the lows will be in the upper 20s.

On Friday, high will be in the 30s to near 40° and there is a chance of snow showers throughout the day. Temperatures continue to increase through Saturday with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s, then highs will be in the middle to upper 50s by Sunday.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

