Showers tonight, cooler Saturday

What We’re Tracking:

Scattered showers and storms tonight

More sunshine and warmer Sunday

Cooler again next week

Scattered showers and storms will move through tonight as temperatures fall into the middle 40s. Rumbles of thunders are definitely possible throughout the night for any of those light sleepers. Any lingering showers should exit by midday Saturday, at the latest. That’ll leave us with the remainder of the weekend dry!

We’ll be a little cooler on Saturday with the morning rain and highs in the low 60s as clouds slowly clear out. By Saturday evening, skies should be clear and temperatures overnight will drop into the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Sunday looks much more pleasant with plenty of sunshine and mild temperatures. Highs to close out the weekend should reach into the middle 70s.

Looking ahead to early next week temperatures may return to seasonable levels in the middle 60s as a couple more slim chances to see a couple showers work their way in by midweek.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez

