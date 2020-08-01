Showers tonight, cooler weather Sunday

What We’re Tracking:

Isolated showers during the afternoon although nothing significant like what we saw Thursday as another cold front will slide through later this evening. Rumbles of thunder are possible as these showers roll through, but it’s really just going to reinforce this great weather.

To close out the weekend, Sunday will be even cooler as many areas may barely make it into the lower 80s with partly cloudy skies. A stray shower is still possible Sunday afternoon.

We’ll start next work week off in the upper 70s and low 80s through about Wednesday, with overnight lows in the upper 50s! Rain chances are pretty slim as well. A very early fall-like pattern ahead of us. Hard to believe it’s going to be August!

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez

