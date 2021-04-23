Showers tonight, pleasant weekend ahead

What We’re Tracking:

Scattered showers tonight

Warmer this weekend

Storm chances early next week

Scattered shower will persist through the evening with rumbles of thunder possible for our southern counties. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 40s with mostly cloudy skies throughout the night. Thunderstorm and rain shower activity will drift east as the night goes on and eventually be focused near the I-35 corridor – wrapping up after midnight.

Cloud cover will slowly decrease early Saturday as this system makes its way out of town allowing for a bit more sunshine to start the weekend. Afternoon highs will be in the middle 60s bringing us much closer to near normal temperatures for this time of year.

We’ll continue with the warming trend on Sunday as temperatures climb through the 60s into the lower 70s to top out with plenty of Sunshine.

Monday looks even nicer as we get a taste of summer-like weather with highs soaring into the middle 80s for the afternoon.

Although it’s still several days out, models appear to be coming into better agreement about thunderstorm potential on Tuesday. Right now it appears some of those thunderstorms could be on the strong to severe side as well so be sure to keep that in mind when planning out your week.

Behind that storm chance, we cool down quiet a bit back into the 60s by midweek.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez

