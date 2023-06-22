What We’re Tracking

Humidity builds in

Feeling hot Saturday

Rain chances this weekend

Tonight, we expect a mostly clear sky. Overnight tonight and early tomorrow some showers will try to clip our western counties, otherwise we should hold on to mostly dry conditions to close out the week. There is another overnight rain chance Friday night into early Saturday morning.

Saturday, humidity builds in and a frontal boundary sets up providing lift needed for storm development late afternoon into the evening. Highs will be in the middle 90s but heat index values will be closer to 100° making it feel pretty uncomfortable.

The frontal boundary is relatively weak so it will not cool us down much, but should lower our dew points for the end of the weekend. Highs Sunday and Monday, with mainly sunny skies, should still make it into the lower to middle 90s with heat index values just feeling like the air temperatures.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ely Millard