What We’re Tracking

Warm and breezy week ahead

A few storms Friday night, early Saturday

Cooler weather this weekend

Storms will gradually fizzle out and move to the south tonight as we clear back out toward morning. Temperatures will dip into the lower 50s once again.

Through midweek, we’ll see a warm and breezy stretch of weather. Conditions will remain dry and sunny with highs Tuesday through Thursday in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Winds will be from the south around 15-25, gusting to near 35 mph during this time. Overnight lows each night will be in the mid to upper 50s.

Our next best chance for rain looks to arrive late Friday and into early Saturday morning. We could see some thunderstorms initially Friday evening, but as the night progresses, more showery activity is expected. We’ll be a bit cooler behind this system, too, with highs over the weekend expected to be in the middle 60s and overnight lows dipping into the 40s.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller