Blast of Arctic air has arrived

Several days below freezing

Slim chances for light snow ahead

A WIND CHILL ADVISORY has been issued for Brown, Clay, Cloud, Marshall, Nemaha, Ottawa, Republic, and Washington county from 12 AM tonight to 12 PM Sunday.

Winds are blustery, out of the north, with gusts up to 35 mph. This is leading to wind chill concerns across the viewing area. Areas near Topeka will likely are seeing wind chills around 5 below 0, with wind chills up north approaching 15 below zero this morning.

Later this afternoon, highs will struggle to get out of the teens. Wind chills will be even colder, with feels like temperatures in the single digits all day. Be sure to limit your time outside as much as possible and wear multiple lightweight layers.

The cold weather sticks around for a good chunk of next week, too. Highs don’t look to approach the freezing mark until at least Wednesday. Chances for precipitation are fairly limited for the entire week – our best odds may not pop up until next weekend.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez