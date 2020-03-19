Significantly colder wind blows in tonight

What We’re Tracking:

Strong wind and turning much colder tonight and Friday

Clear to partly cloudy, breezy and very chilly Saturday

Warmer weather builds in next week

A strong cold front will sweep through the area late this evening and early tonight, bringing a dramatic change in the temperatures over the next 12 hours. After warm, humid conditions persisted through the day Thursday, the cold wind will rush in overnight, dropping temperatures into the upper 20s. When you factor in winds at 15-30mph, morning wind chills will be in the 10s for Friday.

We will clear back out and have abundant sunshine on Friday, but a feel of winter in the air as temperatures only rebound into the upper 30s to near 40°. Winds from the northwest will remain breezy and the feel of the day will be quite cold. Lows Friday night into Saturday morning will likely fall to near 20°.

Cool over the weekend, but a gradual warm-up ahead into next week along with a chance for a few showers or storms into the early part of the week.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller



