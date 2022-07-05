What We’re Tracking:

Very hot and humid weather continues

A couple storm chances midweek

Slightly “cooler” by the weekend

An EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING is in effect for Anderson, Coffey, Douglas, Franklin, Jefferson, Lyon, Morris, Osage, Shawnee and Wabaunsee counties until 9:00pm Thursday.

A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect for Brown, Clay, Cloud, Dickinson, Geary, Jackson, Marshall, Nemaha, Pottawatomie, Republic, Riley, and Washington counties until 9:00pm Wednesday.

Another warm, humid night with overnight lows only falling into the middle to upper 70s. A slight chance for a stray shower or storm, but most areas will stay dry. Light southerly wind at 5-10mph throughout the night, as well.

Confidence is increasing in the chance for showers and a few storms late Tuesday night and into Wednesday, and again late Thursday and into Friday. We’re mostly under the effect of a large high pressure system, but sometimes waves of energy can rotate around the outside of the system. This is what provides our rain chances midweek, but a front may actually make it through the area on Friday, cooling things down for the weekend a bit.

After highs in the middle to upper 90s throughout the week, we’ll see a couple days in the upper 80s and lower 90s as we head into the upcoming weekend.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller