What We’re Tracking:

Very hot again Tuesday

Slight chance for rain mid-week

Big cool-down ahead

Mostly clear to partly cloudy overnight with a continued south breeze. Temperatures will only fall into the middle 70s tonight with a feel of mid-summer in the air.

Tuesday looks to continue the hot weather pattern with highs in the upper 90s and lower 100s. Record-breaking heat will be possible once again with breezy conditions in the afternoon as southwest winds top out at 15-25mph. Lots of sunshine can be expected, as well.

Looking forward to Wednesday, a cold front moves into the Central Plains. Highs may be limited to the upper 80s on Wednesday for areas to the south and east and 70s north and west. By Thursday, much of the area will stay in the 60s all day long! This strong front could bring a few rain chances as well starting late Wednesday into early Thursday and then again early Friday. Cooler temperatures are expected through the weekend.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Matt Miller