Very hot for the middle of the week

A break in the heat ahead

Scattered storm chances mainly this weekend

Another very warm, muggy night as temperatures struggle to cool down through the 80s into the upper 70s for part of the area. The wind will stay fairly light from the southeast overnight, as well.

The heat will stick around into Wednesday and part of Thursday. Highs near 100° and a heat index above 105° is expected for Wednesday, but a gradual cooling is expected as we head toward the end of the week. We’ve been dominated by a ridge of high pressure, but that looks to change up on us as we head toward the weekend. Highs will be closer to 90° by the end of the week with slight chances for storms continuing.

The better set up for unsettled weather and subsequent storm chances will be late Saturday as a stronger push of cooler air moves in. Temperatures may only top out in the 80s by Sunday and Monday as a true break in the heat will stick around for a few days, even into parts of next week.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller