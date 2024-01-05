TOPEKA (KSNT) – The National Weather Service (NWS) is urging motorists to use caution when traveling on Friday due to wintry conditions.

The NWS station in Topeka posted to social media around 10:20 a.m. on Jan. 5 that a band of snow is moving through I-70 between Lawrence and Junction City. Drivers are being urged to use caution when traveling and are being told to expect slick road conditions with snow starting to stick to the roads.

“It’s slicker than whale snot out here this morning. Stay home and slow way down if you need to be out.” Morris County Sheriff’s Office social media statement

The NWS is maintaining winter weather advisories until 9 p.m. for the following counties as of a report made at 10 a.m. on Jan. 5:

Riley

Pottawatomie

Jackson

Dickinson

Geary

Wabaunsee

Shawnee

Osage

KSNT Stormtrack Meteorologist Becky Taylor said in our latest weather report that the current storm system will be moving out of northeast Kansas by late Friday evening. Minor accumulations of snow are expected of up to two inches in the southern section of our viewing area.

You can learn about current road conditions by calling 511 or by visiting kandrive.gov.

