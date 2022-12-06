Most areas will stay dry today, but there’s still a chance that counties south and east of I-35 could see some drizzle and/or fog this morning. At this point, temperatures look warm enough that and precipitation would be liquid, but temperatures will be near freezing. We can’t rule out a few patches of freezing drizzle south and east, so just use extra caution on bridges and overpasses.

Tuesday’s high temperature will top out in the upper 30s and lower 40s with mainly cloudy skies. Temperatures moderate back to the lower 50s for Wednesday, and should stay in the upper 40s to low 50s for the remainder of the next 7 days. Overnight lows during this time will be in the 30s.

Our next chance for rain will move into the area by very late Wednesday night into Thursday. Despite the cooler temperatures, we should be warm enough to only see rain across most of the area. This will be our best chance for rain this work week, and most locations stand a pretty good chance of seeing at least some rainfall during the day Thursday!