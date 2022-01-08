Slight chance for drizzle today with mostly cloudy skies and a brief warm up

What We’re Tracking:

Slight chance for drizzle

Warmer today before cold front

Brief cool down Sunday

A slight chance for some drizzle, and freezing drizzle, is in the forecast for today as a pleasant warm front moves through our neck of the woods. The best chance to see some light freezing drizzle will be just after sunrise while temperatures are still cold enough. Highs this afternoon will make their way into the middle 40s with mostly cloudy skies.

A weak cold front will then move through northeast Kansas later this evening – bringing a change in wind direction and clearing skies for early Sunday. Overnight lows will take us into the middle 20s. Highs on Sunday will be in the middle 30s with mostly sunny skies by the second half of the day. Breezy conditions will also be expected for the majority of your Sunday.

The cooler temperatures by the end of the weekend won’t last long though as a warm up is expect for most of next week. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s with sunny to partly cloudy weather. Above average and very pleasant conditions ahead as we enter the middle of January.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush