Topeka (KSNT) – Sever weather chances are increasing for some across Northeast Kansas this late afternoon and early evening. An advancing cold front is initiating strong to severe thunderstorms just to our north, across the Kansas / Nebraska border. A few storms are popping up towards our west as well.

Last Update – 3:17 pm

Right now, it appears that the main threat associated with these thunderstorms is large hail and damaging wind. Our Northern counties – Marshall, Nemaha and Brown – have the best chance to see severe storms for now. The rest of the viewing area may still see some stronger storms so be sure to check back in for future updates.