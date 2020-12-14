Slight chance for snow showers late Tuesday

What We’re Tracking:

Clouds build in overnight

A few snow showers Tuesday

Slightly warmer by the end of the week

Overnight lows this evening will reach the upper 20s with another round of clouds expected to build back in through the night. Most areas will stay dry tonight.

The clouds are expected to hang around all day Tuesday with only a slight chance for some flurries or a few snow showers, mainly late in the day toward the evening hours. Highs in the middle 30s beneath the mostly cloudy sky.

The second half of the week should be slightly warmer with highs in the 40s and 50s and nighttime lows in the 20s to around 30°. The week will be primarily dry with the next chance for precipitation looking to be at the start of next weekend.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

