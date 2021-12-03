Slight cool down today but temperatures still well above average

  • Quick cold front today
  • Still above average temperatures
  • Cooling down by weekend

After record breaking high temperatures yesterday, a relatively weak and quick cold front is expected to move through by this afternoon. Highs for the day will still be above average for this time of year with middle to upper 60s. Mostly sunny skies with a light breeze out of the north will be present.

Once the weekend rolls around, we cool down a bit more and our temperatures will stay in the 50s for both Saturday and Sunday. Mainly dry and sunny weather throughout the weekend. The Chiefs game may be a bit cooler with temperatures only hanging out in the 40s.

A stronger cold front pushes south into the area late Sunday evening with a slight chance for some light precipitation before the colder air builds in for the start of next week. Highs by Monday should be back down in the lower to middle 40s.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush

