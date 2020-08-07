Slight rain chance this morning, hot & muggy conditions through the weekend

What We’re Tracking:

Isolated showers early

Warmer weather returns

Humidity builds back in

We’ll have a chance for some showers and storms to move through, mainly the eastern half of the area, early this morning. The mostly likely time frame will be from 5am-9am. After that, rain chances taper off, and we’ll be left with partly cloudy skies and warm, muggy conditions.

Temperatures this afternoon will warm into the upper 80s to near 90°. The humidity, though, will make it feel closer to 100°.

Through the weekend we’ll continue to see partly cloudy days and isolated thunderstorm chances at night. Temperatures will climb into the low to mid 90s both Saturday and Sunday, with the heat index ranging from 100°-105° each day as the more typical August weather makes a return.

Looking further ahead into next week, humidity looks to stick around but temperatures may back off just a bit. Those isolated chances showers and storms, mainly at night, look to stick around, too.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Becky Taylor

