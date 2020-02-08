Slight rain chance tonight before a cloudy and windy day Sunday

What We’re Tracking:

Windy tonight

More clouds tomorrow with a slight rain chance

Cooler to start the week

Winds will continue to stay steady throughout the evening and a majority of the night staying sustained at 15-20 mph coming from the south. Temperatures will drop down into the 30s.

Clouds increase tonight into Sunday bringing a slight chance for rain showers south and east of Topeka (mainly along and south of the I-35 corridor). It should be light rain and it moves out quite quickly leaving us dry with cloud cover for the rest of the day. Our highs will still make it into the 40s in the early afternoon before the cold front moves through, and temperatures drop for the rest of the afternoon and evening.

The start of the week looks fairly calm with around average temperatures and little precipitation chances through much of the week. Late Tuesday into Wednesday looks to hold our next chance for some rain or snow, but chances look pretty slim at this point. Much colder air arrives at the start of next weekend.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez



We value your input. Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com





