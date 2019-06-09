Slight rain chance tonight into Sunday; comfortable to start the new week

Clouds will increase for tonight, to go along with the chance of a few passing showers and storms. Otherwise, it will be a mild night as temperatures bottom out in the 60s.

Some spots may not even break out of the 60s for Sunday as our next cold front moves in. The front will pass through from northwest to southeast starting late in the morning, before clearing out during the evening hours.

Behind that front, dry and cooler air will filter in, with warm, humid air ahead of it. That means early afternoon highs to the north and west will be in the 60s, with 70s to right around 80° to the southeast. It will be breezy as that front passes by as well, with north winds sustained at 10 to 25 mph.

Besides the cold front for Sunday, there will be a slight rain chance, as well. The best chance for a few showers will be during the morning, with an isolated pop-up shower or storm during the afternoon. It won't be a wash out by any means for Sunday as a mostly cloudy start to the day will see more of a mix of sun and clouds for the second half of the day.

Clouds will continue to clear out Sunday evening into the overnight hours, helping temperatures turn a bit cooler with overnight lows primarily in the 50s. However, a few spots may get as low as the upper 40s by daybreak on Monday.

Monday will be filled with low humidity, sunshine, and warm temperatures as highs max out in the 70s.

Things stay dry through much of the day on Tuesday with highs in the 70s again, before rain chances return late. That rain chance will wrap up early Wednesday morning. Otherwise, Wednesday will be dry with high temperatures in the 70s once again.

Temperatures get closer to 80° for Thursday under a mostly sunny sky. Scattered chances for showers and storms returns Friday and Saturday as highs get back into the low to mid 80s.