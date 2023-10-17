What We’re Tracking

Mostly clear and breezy tonight

Few showers Wednesday

Dry and pleasant through the weekend

Mostly clear to partly cloudy through most of the night. Temperatures will fall back into the upper 40s and lower 50s with a continued south wind 10-15mph.

We see highs in the middle 70s for Wednesday ahead of our next rain chance. It is a low chance, but a few showers could move through along a weak cold front in the early afternoon. The wind picks up a bit behind the front on Thursday with gusts around 20-25mph possible out of the northwest.

With northwest breezes, temperatures fall back to a high near 70° on Thursday, but by the end of the work week and the start of the weekend, temperatures will be in the lower to middle 70s with clear skies. Dry conditions look to continue through at least the first part of next week before a more active pattern starts to set up for us.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller