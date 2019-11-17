Slight rain chances Sunday morning

What We’re Tracking:

Chance for showers Sunday morning

Warm to start the work week

Rain chance Wednesday night into Thursday

Tonight we’ll drop back down into the 40s with mainly clear skies before clouds begin to filter in early Sunday morning.

Just before sunrise we could get a chance for some rain showers a weak boundary passes through. Rain should be gone by lunch time and the sun will make a return although temperatures won’t be as warm only getting up into the middle 50s.

The cooler temperatures don’t last long as we continue to clear out for Monday and Tuesday with chilly mornings in the upper 30s and warming up seeing our afternoon highs in the lower 60s once again. A gorgeous start to the work week before our next disturbance moves in.

Highs in the lower 60s stay with us even through Wednesday before our next system brings in some cooler weather and better rain chances by Thursday.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez

