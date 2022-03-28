We’ll see some passing clouds today and an easterly breeze with gusts around 20mph. That’ll send temperatures into the upper 50s and lower 60s east to upper 60s west.

A continued breeze will keep nighttime temperatures in the mid to upper 40s for Monday night.

Breezy conditions are expected Tuesday which will help send temperatures into the lower 80s for eastern areas, possible into the middle 80s west. That’s despite having increased cloud cover across the area, too.

There is a slight chance for a few storms in the evening hours as a weak dryline sets up late in the day. If storms can develop, there’s a slight chance they could have damaging wind gusts and/or large hail associated with them. However, a better chance for showers will move in later Tuesday night into Wednesday.

As it’s the first severe threat of the season, it’s a good time to go over your severe weather plan so that it’s ready when you need it.