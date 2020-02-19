Slight snow chance tonight with colder temperatures Thursday

What We’re Tracking:

Possible light snow later tonight

More sunshine Thursday and Friday

Warmer Saturday with rain likely Sunday

Snow showers continue to fall over Nebraska and Western Kansas this evening with a chance to spread over portions of the viewing area overnight tonight. Majority of it looks to stay to our South but some of our northern counties could get a light dusting with higher amounts for our southern counties.

Thursday looks partly cloudy and much colder as temperatures struggle into the lower 30s for the afternoon.

We start warming up shortly after that on Friday with plenty more sunshine and afternoon highs returning to the middle 40s and stronger southerly winds.

Saturday looks dry right now at least during the day as we continues to warm up into the 50s with increasing clouds during the late afternoon. The chance for a few showers looks slightly higher Saturday night. Periods of rain seem likely throughout the entire day Sunday, and that may continue into early Monday.

Just as that rain chance goes east, we may get another round through the middle of next week to keep the gloomy and damp weather around longer. It may be cold enough to get a little wintry mix Tuesday into Wednesday. We’ll continue to track that chance as we get closer.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller



