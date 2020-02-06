Slight warm-up heading into the weekend

What We’re Tracking:

Flurries possible tonight

Few more clouds Friday

Slightly warmer this weekend

High clouds will start to filter in later this evening and overnight as there may be a chance for a few flurries but chances are slim. Overnight temperatures drop down into the 20s.

We slowly try and warm up to close out the work week as afternoon highs for Friday get up into the 40s with a partly cloudy sky, causing it to still feel chilly.

Saturday looks more pleasant with a bit more sunshine and temperatures staying in the 40s.

Sunday we could see some rain later in the day mainly south and east. Temperatures will still warm up into the 40s to maybe near 50°.

Looking ahead into next week, we stay pretty quiet with maybe a few chances for some flurries but nothing significant. Temperatures will stay around average for this time of year in the 40s before colder air moves in again by the end of the week.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller





