Slight warm-up into next week

What We’re Tracking:

Breezy Sunday

Slowly warming up

Slight rain chance mid-week

Clouds will try and build back in throughout the night and could bring in a stray rain shower or snow flurry. Otherwise temperatures drop into the middle 20s with wind chills in the teens.

Sunday will be a bit warmer with partly cloudy skies still in the forecast. Temperatures will try to climb to the middle 40s. By the afternoon breezy conditions are once again forecast to move through at about 15-20 mph out of the northwest.

Looking forward to the upcoming work week we continue with our warming trend on Monday with afternoon highs in the upper 40s and even lower 50s possible. Our next front looks to move through on Tuesday which will drop us slightly into the mid 40s with a chance for rain as well.

Most of next week looks to remain in the 40s which is warm for mid-January!

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez

