Slight warm-up over the weekend with breezier conditions

What We’re Tracking:

Breezy and getting warmer over the weekend

Mild for next week

Dry conditions stick around

We’ll see temperatures fall down into the lower 50s tonight with mostly clear skies although that hazy look will stick around as smoke continues to filter in from the wildfires out west. Until we see a change in our jet stream next week, that smoke will just keep moving through our area.

Stronger southerly breezes will return over the weekend with a gradual warming trend again as we head into next week. Temperatures will remain in the upper 70s Saturday with low 80s returning on Sunday.

Humidity levels may increase slightly this weekend otherwise expect lots of sunshine over the next several days as we really don’t see rain chances any time soon. Maybe not even until late in the 26-27th weekend. This could cause a problem in the long run if we go too many days without precipitation.

Temperatures for next week look to stay consistent in the low to potentially mid 80s as the sunny and hazy skies stick around. Besides that, our weather pattern looks to stay pretty quiet for the next week or so.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez