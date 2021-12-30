Slight warm-up to end the year, snow likely to start 2022

What We’re Tracking:

Temperatures moderate through Friday

Colder and snowy for New Year’s Day

Warming up again next week

We’re off to a cold start for you Thursday with temperatures below freezing yet again and wind chill values in the single digits. There is a *chance that some may see some patchy fog and drizzle which may lead to some slick spots on the roadway. This looks to mainly be for our far eastern counties.

Temperatures try to warm back up later this afternoon and through the rest of the week as we close out 2021. Thursday will top out in the upper 40s while Friday we try and get into the lower 50s with dry conditions leading up to the new year.

We’re keeping an eye on an incoming storm system that appears to be timing out for very late New Year’s Eve into New Year’s Day. That system could produce areas of wintry mix or snow. As of now, we look to stay dry through midnight which is good news for those with plans. Just after midnight, that’s when things will start to get messy. Expect snow showers through a majority of the daytime Saturday.

While the amounts are uncertain, snow accumulation is looking likely for New Year’s Day, but it could begin as a wintry mix after midnight as we ring in the new year. We’ll watch it closely as we get closer to the weekend. Plan on a potential winter mess for the start of 2022 followed by a very cold Saturday night.

Once the snow moves out, temperatures will be our next concern going forward. Saturday afternoon, thanks to the falling snow along with accumulation on the ground, we may struggle to even get out of the 10s for afternoon highs. Following that will be below zero temperatures for early Sunday morning. Winds may be fairly breezy as well causing it to feel like -5° to -15° if not colder in spots.

Early next week we start to warm things back up to above freezing during the afternoon with highs in the 40s again although we hold on to the cold nights. Dry conditions are also looking likely through the first full week of 2022.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez