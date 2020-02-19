Slightly colder as clouds increase with patchy light snow late today and tonight

Rain looks likely Sunday and there may be some mix by Tuesday

The past two days had some similarities. Both started mainly cloudy and ended mostly clear. There was a big difference however. We had highs go above 60-degrees on Monday because the frontal boundary was slow to arrive, but highs Tuesday barely reached the lower 40s with stronger north wind.

Today we start with clear and frosty conditions. It is noticeably colder. Clouds will steadily increase with an easterly breeze. Snow forms in Nebraska, and by late afternoon there should be some snow showers cross into our northern counties.

Greater Topeka Wednesday

Highs: 36-41

Wind: E 10-15

Wind Chills: 25-30

Wednesday night looks overcast with periods of light snow. Some across northeast Kansas may get a dusting while others could get up to an inch…especially south.

Much of Thursday just looks partly cloudy and cold. The coldest air starts moving east quickly. Sun should be more plentiful Friday as temps begin to rebound. The slightly higher temperatures at this point will be created by a stronger south wind.

Saturday looks dry right now with 50s and increasing clouds during the late afternoon. The chance for a few showers looks slightly higher Saturday night. Periods of rain seem likely Sunday, and that may continue into early Monday.

Just as that rain chance goes east, we may get another round through the middle of next week to keep the gloomy and damp weather around longer. It may be cold enough to get a little wintry mix Tuesday into Wednesday.

Very chilly for a day or two, but it’s not nearly as bad as late last week…

KSNT Meteorologist David George



