Slightly colder on Friday, stronger front next week

What We’re Tracking:

Cold front slides through tonight

Mainly sunny, but much cooler Friday

Warmer weekend before a stronger cold front on Monday

Areas of clouds will pass through tonight as our next system passes primarily south of the viewing area. A few scattered showers could try to move through, but they will be few and far between. Wind will shift to the north behind the cold front that slides through during the night. Temperatures will fall back to near 30°.

On Friday, the sunshine won’t be able to fully overcome the cooler north winds and temperatures will struggle to warm during the day. Afternoon highs in the lower 40s will feel more like 30s with the north breezes.

We’ll quickly rebound as we head into the weekend with temperatures climbing back into the 50s on both Saturday and Sunday. Our next–and stronger–cold front will move through fairly early on Monday, turning our wind back to the north and ushering in some Arctic air. Highs will fall into the 30s with lows in the 10s behind the front early next week.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller



We value your input. Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by

emailing producers@ksnt.com