Slightly cooler and breezy today with rain chances tonight

What We’re Tracking:

Isolated showers this morning

More showers/storms tonight into early Tuesday

Cooler much of the week

A few isolated showers are possible this morning with a stray rumble of thunder as well. Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies are expected today with afternoon highs only reaching the lower 70s. Temperatures will be slightly cooler thanks to a Northerly breeze and gusts of up to 30 mph possible.

A few showers and thunderstorms may move into the area late tonight and into early Tuesday. However, models are beginning to trend towards lower rain chances as the system drifts further to our Southeast. Nonetheless, any activity that does move through will likely just be limited to thunder and lightning.

By Tuesday afternoon, we are mainly cleared out and highs will only reach the lower 60s. After Tuesday, we dry out even more with more sunshine, but highs look to remain in the 60s through the end of the work week. Lows will drop into the 40s most mornings this week, as well.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush

