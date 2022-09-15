We should see partly cloudy skies today with a slim chance our far western counties could get clipped by a stray shower or storm later this evening.

Otherwise, highs will make it close to 90° again as breezy conditions continue. Gusts may approach 20-25 mph by the afternoon.

Rain chances appear to be few and far between for the next 7 days, but there are a couple shots at isolated showers through Saturday.

The best chance for a few showers looks to be late Friday and into early Saturday, but it’s a pretty slim chance, and most will stay dry.