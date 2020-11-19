Slightly cooler Friday before rain chances return over the weekend

What We’re Tracking:

Slightly cooler Friday

Rain likely by Saturday

Cooler temperatures by the weekend

Winds will finally let up this evening as a cold front will move through dropping our temperature slightly for Friday. Otherwise expect lows in the upper 40s for Friday morning.

There is a storm system on its way for the weekend that will start to give us a bit more clouds tomorrow. Highs on Friday will be cooler behind the front and with the clouds, but still above average in the low 60s. We look to stay dry to close out the work week but rain looks to be heading our way for Saturday.

There’s a good chance for showers mainly Saturday, Saturday night and continuing into early Sunday. We’ve all got a chance for rain, but the southern half of the area stands the best chance to see some decent rainfall. Behind this system, much cooler air will move in with highs on Saturday and Sunday in the upper 40s to near 50°.

Looking ahead to Thanksgiving week, there will be another system that could bring us some rain Tuesday/Wednesday that could effect holiday travel a bit. We’ll continue to bring updates as it gets closer. Otherwise expect temperatures to be more seasonable heading through the holiday.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

