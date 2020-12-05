Slightly cooler Sunday with a few more clouds

What We’re Tracking:

Slightly cooler Sunday

Even warmer next week

Dry weather pattern

Winds will taper off this evening allowing overnight lows to drop into the upper 20s with mostly clear skies.

Sunday will continue to be pleasant but slightly cooler with clouds passing through. Still expect lots of sunshine but temperatures may struggle to get out of the middle to upper 40s as some colder air tries to move in from the east.

Next week looks dry and warmer with lots of sunshine and above average temperatures. We’ll also have fairly light winds making for a gorgeous first half of the week. Temperatures are expected to surge into the upper 50s for Monday and Tuesday before lower 60s return for the middle of the week.

Of course, the nice stretch of weather will come to an end as our attention will turn towards late week, when our next system could potentially begin to move through. Early indications bring some kind of precipitation Friday or Saturday. At this time it’s still pretty far out to give details, but any kind precipitation would be welcome as it is much needed.

Temperatures look to stay mild through early next weekend but this system does look to bring colder temperatures for mid-December.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez