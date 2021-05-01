Slightly cooler Sunday with more clouds

What We’re Tracking:

Mild tonight

Slightly Cooler Sunday

Storms by Monday

Cloud cover will start to increase throughout the night as winds continue and temperatures stay on the mild side only dropping into the lower 60s.

Highs for Sunday will be slightly cooler with upper 70s as we prepare for our next system to make its way into the region. Gusty winds from the South will still be present with mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. The good news is that the majority of day looks to remain dry but isolated rain chances start to move in by early evening.

Our storm chances are expected to really pick up late Sunday night into early Monday morning. Rumbles of thunder along with lightning are all on the table here, and there could be some storms on the stronger side as well. Depending on the exact timing of these storms will help determine how strong they actually become.

Rain showers, and a few isolated thunderstorms, look to continue through the majority of the daytime Monday and potentially even into Tuesday. We’ll continue to cool down Monday into the lower 70s with lower 60s expected by Tuesday afternoon.

After Tuesday, we start to dry out with more sunshine but highs look to remain in the middle 60s through the end of next week.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez

