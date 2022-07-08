Winds will be out of the northeast to close out the week behind a front, and temperatures may stay in the upper 80s for some folks today!

The southern half of the area could see low 90s. Still warm, but not nearly as hot as the last few days. In fact, it’s actually close to where we’re supposed to for this time of the year, as 90° is our average high temperature right now.

Unfortunately, the front won’t completely get rid of our humidity right away. Today will probably still feature heat index values in the mid-upper 90s. The good news is, though, the humidity will drop through the weekend to a more tolerable level compared to where we’ve been!

The slight cool down will stick around for Saturday as rain chances diminish and sunshine sticks around for several days, but things heat right back up for Sunday and Monday with afternoon highs returning to the low to mid 90s.