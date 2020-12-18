Slightly cooler temperatures expected for Saturday

What We’re Tracking:

Winds back off

Slightly cooler Saturday

Dry forecast continues

Winds will start to back off across the area tonight as a cold front pushes through. This will bring in slightly cooler temperatures for Saturday. Northwesterly breezes return tonight as temperatures fall into the upper 20s.

Sunshine will stick around for Saturday but temperatures will be rather chilly although around average in the lower 40s.

We’ll close out the weekend on a warm note in the lower 50s while staying dry. Looking ahead into next week, Monday will start off even warmer with highs near 60° before even cooler air returns by Wednesday. Dry conditions stick around through the holiday as arctic air settles in.

Christmas Sneak Peek Forecast: The chances of a white Christmas look almost non-existent this year which is unfortunate for snow lovers. It also doesn’t look to be a warm holiday either. A cold front looks to push through the area again early Wednesday that could bring in some of the coldest air of the season. It’s still a week away and a bit too early to pinpoint numbers but expect a rather chilly Christmas Eve and Christmas day!

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez

We value your input. Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com