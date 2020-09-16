Slightly cooler temperatures return to close out the week

What We’re Tracking:

Slightly cooler end to the week

Breezy and getting warmer over the weekend

Mild for next week

We’ll see a weak cold front move through later this evening that will drop temperatures down into the 50s.

Winds shift to the north and east behind the front That’ll cool us down a bit into the mid-upper 70s as we close out the week for Thursday and Friday afternoon.

Even behind the front, mostly sunny weather is still expected. Nighttime lows will fall into the 50s each night, as well. Stronger south breezes will return over the weekend with a gradual warming trend again as we head into next week.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

