Slightly cooler temperatures today with a stronger cold front tomorrow

What We’re Tracking:

Cooler weekend

Windy on Sunday

Even colder next week

Mostly sunny skies will be present today with just a light breeze out of the north. Highs will only reach the lower to middle 50s today which is cooler – but still above average for this time of year. Cloud cover will begin to increase early tomorrow morning ahead of a fairly potent cold front. Models continue to indicate we may see some light rain for portions of our southern viewing area late tonight.

Highs on Sunday should have a chance to make it into the middle 60s before a big change in temperatures moves into town. A strong cold front will move through during the early evening and with this system we will see some windy conditions and a sharp drop in temperatures as the evening progresses.

If you’re planning on heading to the Chiefs game Sunday night be sure grab at least a couple layers of clothes to bundle up in! The 70s we’ve been having lately will not be making an appearance at the game and you’ll notice the strong winds and sharp drop in temperatures as we take on the Broncos! You can plan on 40s for the majority of the game.

In the wake of this cold front, the work week will start off with some cold temperatures as we struggle to make it to the 40 degree mark for Monday. Mostly sunny skies will be present but with these below average temperatures, and a light breeze, it’s going to feel like we’re in the 30s all day

Tuesday we hold on to the cooler temperatures and we do have a *slight chance for some precipitation. It does look to be in the form of snow but with the ground still being relatively warm, not much should stick to the ground. It’s something we’ll have to keep an eye on throughout the weekend as we get closer.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush