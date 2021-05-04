Slightly cooler temperatures today with mostly sunny skies this afternoon

What We’re Tracking:

A few showers early today

Cooler much of the week

Warmer by the weekend

A few early morning showers will work their way through the area today but should clear out by mid morning. Mostly sunny skies will then be expected for the majority of the day with afternoon highs only reaching the lower 60s. It’ll still feel a bit cooler than normal with breezy conditions out of the north.

A fairly nice evening is also expected with clear skies and our wind finally starting to calm down after dinnertime. Temperatures will remain on the chilly side through the overnight hours with our lows reaching the lower 40s for tomorrow morning.

Cloud cover will then build back in throughout the day, Wednesday, with highs once again only in the lower 60s. Another system will quickly pass through with a chance for a few showers and highs remaining in the 60s.

Warming up by the weekend with highs in the 70s, but another storm system will be moving through that could bring us a chance for a few showers and storms by Saturday.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush

We value your input. Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com