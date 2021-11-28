Slightly cooler temperatures today with mostly sunny skies

What We’re Tracking:

Slightly cooler today

Quiet and warm

Dry conditions continue

Mostly sunny skies can be expected today with afternoon highs only reaching the lower to middle 50s. Temperatures this afternoon will be near normal for this time of year – quite a bit different than the record-tying high we saw yesterday. Winds will be relatively calm today with overnight lows cooling down into the upper 30s.

Looking ahead to the last few days of November, we hold on to the milder air to close out the month. Monday looks to be the warmest and most pleasant of the next several with plenty of sun and highs in the upper 60s with several spots trying to see the lower 70s. High temperature records may be challenged once again. Tuesday continues with the lower 60s and mostly sunny skies.

That’ll take us through the end of November and we could even be holding on to the milder temperatures for the first few days of December! Expect the 60s (and maybe even 70s) to continue through the rest of next week. Still no major rain or snow chances in the forecast… for now.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush