Slightly cooler to start the week with even cooler weather ahead

What We’re Tracking:

A little cooler tonight

Warming up through Wednesday

Another front moves through cooling off the end of the week

Tonight will be clear with a lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s. The winds will die down a little tonight, switching to a south direction at 5-10 mph. Tomorrow will be even warmer than today with a high in the upper 70s, a sunny sky and breezy weather with wind coming from the southwest with gusts up to 20 mph in the morning, then switching to the north and weakening a bit in the afternoon.

We look to stay dry for at least the next 7 days with the sky remaining sunny and clear. We’ll see a gradual warming trend through Wednesday with highs in the middle 80s and a breezy southerly wind. That’s ahead of another cold front that should move through Wednesday night.

This front will drop our temperatures even further into Thursday and Friday with below normal highs near 60°. This front will most likely pass by without any precipitation, continuing the dry trend we’ve had for the last couple of weeks.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Matt Miller

