What We’re Tracking:

Clouds clear up today

Warmer weekend ahead

Storm system, cold weather next week

Cloud cover this morning is expected to slowly clear up throughout the day today. Temperatures this afternoon will reach the upper 30s with some areas a bit further west hoping to see lower 40s. A light northerly breeze will also be in place today bringing just a slight chill.

Tonight, plan on mostly clear skies above with temperatures cooling down into the middle to upper 20s. Our light northerly breeze will still be in place so be sure to bundle up if you have any evening plans as wind chills will drop into the middle teens.

We’ll wrap up the month of January with warmer weather over the weekend and into early next week. Temperatures in the 50s for both Saturday and Sunday before highs in the lower 60s for the start of next week. However, we’re eyeing a stronger push of cold air and possibly some wintry weather for the middle of next week. Temperatures are likely to plummet by Wednesday along with areas of winter mix late Tuesday into Wednesday.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush