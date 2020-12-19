Slightly cooler today with plenty of sunshine in the forecast

What We’re Tracking:

Slightly cooler today

Warming trend next week

Dry forecast continues

Slightly cooler temperatures are in the forecast today after a weak cold front moved through the area last night. Afternoon highs will be in the lower to middle 40s across the region with mostly sunny skies overhead. Wind speeds will be on the calmer side with a slight breeze out of the west.

Overnight lows are expected to drop down into the upper 20s tonight with mostly clear skies. A nice warming trend will begin on Sunday with highs already back in the lower 50s with plenty of sunshine in the forecast.

Looking ahead into next week, Monday will start off even warmer with highs near 60° before cooler air returns by Wednesday. Winds are forecast to come back into the area around the same time as well. Dry conditions stick around through the holiday as arctic air settles in.

Christmas Sneak Peek Forecast: The chances of a white Christmas look almost non-existent this year which is unfortunate for snow lovers. It also doesn’t look to be a warm holiday either. A cold front looks to push through the area again early Wednesday that could bring in some of the coldest air of the season. It’s still a week away and a bit too early to pinpoint numbers but expect a rather chilly Christmas Eve and Christmas day!

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush

