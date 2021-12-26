Slightly cooler weather on Monday, few showers Tuesday

What We’re Tracking:

Cooling down a bit Monday

Showers early Tuesday, then warmer

Bigger cool down by midweek

Partly cloudy to clear weather overnight as temperatures stay rather mild for the first half of the night thanks to a continued south wind. By morning, the wind switches to the northwest and weakens, allowing for a cool-down for Monday.

Monday will see highs in the lower 50s with sunny to partly cloudy skies. There is chance of rain overnight into the early morning hours of Tuesday. After any early showers, we clear out Tuesday afternoon and rebounding temperatures climb into the lower to middle 60s. Then a fairly potent cold front is expected to move through late in the day, cooling us down for the second half of the week.

Highs on Wednesday will struggle to get above the freezing mark with mostly sunny skies. Nighttime lows will fall back into the 10s and 20s for the second half of the week as highs stay in the 30s and 40s.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller