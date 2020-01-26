Slightly cooler weather returns for the start of the work week

What We’re Tracking:

Mostly clear, cool tonight — some fog late

Slightly cooler early this week

Periodic clouds, very little precipitation this week

Temperatures tonight will fall back into the upper 20s with a clear sky for most of the night and diminishing wind. However, a few clouds may form by late tonight into early Monday morning.

Wind will shift to a light north direction on Monday, bringing in some slightly cooler air. Most areas will still be at or above average with highs in the lower to middle 40s. The cooling trend will continue into Tuesday with highs only reaching the 30s before we begin to climb back through the week.

As far as “warmer” weather is concerned, there is a brief round of it ahead for us next weekend. Temperatures should top out in the 50s on Saturday and possibly as warm as the 60s on Sunday before another cold front sweeps through the area.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

