Not quite so hot for Monday before heat, humidity make a full return

What We’re Tracking:

Warm to start the week

Hot, humid for middle of the week

Late week storm chance

Tonight, lows will drop into the lower 70s with a partly cloudy sky. Humidity is still fairly high, but a little lower than over the last few days. That will allow for a slightly better feel to the air through early in the week.

With sunshine returning, we’ll heat up again through the week. Highs on Monday will be in the lower 90s with more of an east wind through the day at 5-10mph. Humidity levels will drop back enough for Monday that the lower 90s for temperatures will only produce middle 90s for a heat index.

Looking ahead to middle of the week, the heat and humidity both build back in over the area. Our persistent upper air patterns will hold on to this heat with temperatures once again climbing into the triple digits by Wednesday or Thursday with dry conditions, yet high humidity. Be sure to stay hydrated and limit your time outside if possible. If you absolutely have to spend long periods of time outside, find other ways to cool down and take frequent breaks in the shade to avoid heat exhaustion.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller