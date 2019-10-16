Slightly warmer air returns and another round of storms this weekend.

Our winds shift back to the south and bring our highs up to the 70s this week and more rain to follow.

What We’re Tracking:

Temperatures stay cool overnight

Warmer and sunny Thursday

Possible showers Friday night into very early Saturday

Mainly clear and cool for tonight with a quick recovery in temperatures ahead of us. Overnight the winds will shift back to the south and help us warm up for Thursday. Those winds will also keep our overnight lows a little bit warmer in the lower 40s.

Tomorrow will be another beautiful day with mostly clear skies, but a little bit warmer for the afternoon hours. Our high temperatures will rise to the lower 70s across northeast Kansas, with our wind continuing to come out of the south at 15 – 20 mph.

Those southerly winds will hang around until our next chance of rain, keeping out temperatures in the 70s again on Friday. Friday night into the early hours of Saturday a small system will move through the area bringing some scattered showers. By late Sunday another round of showers and storms will move in and bring with it another burst of cooler air, dropping our highs back into the 60s to start off the work week.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

