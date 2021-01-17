Slightly warmer and breezy conditions to finish up the weekend

What We’re Tracking:

Breezy today

Slowly warming up

Dry conditions remain

Temperatures are forecast to be just a bit warmer today but will once again only remain in the lower to middle 40s. Partly cloudy skies will move in and out of the region turning to mostly sunny by late afternoon. Breezy conditions will also be present today keeping wind chill values in the 30s.

Overnight lows will drop down into the middle 20s with cloud cover building back into the area by early morning. Afternoon highs are expected to be in the upper 40s and lower 50s making for a great start to the week.

Our next front looks to move through on Tuesday which will drop temperatures slightly but we will bounce right back up on Wednesday where sunny skies are back in the forecast. Dry conditions are expected to largely remain through at least mid week.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush

