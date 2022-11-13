What We’re Tracking:

Slightly warmer Sunday

Rain / snow chance Monday

Cooler weather remains

Another cold start to the day with many in the 10s this morning. There is a very light breeze in spots making it feel slightly colder than the air temperature.

For Sunday, afternoon highs will warm up ever so slightly into the middle 40s. Mostly sunny skies will be in the area with wind chill values keeping us in the 30s. Another cool day ahead!

It doesn’t look like we get much of a warm-up through next week, either. And looking into the extended projections, our temperatures may not even break 50° until Thanksgiving or later. That will give us a long stretch of below average temperatures, with many days being about 10-20° colder than we should be for this time of the year.

We’ll get another system moving through late Monday and into Tuesday morning. Temperatures will be cold enough for some wintry precipitation. As of right now, there looks to be a chance for some light snow possibly mixed with some rain by late in the day on Monday especially for those south but that doesn’t mean the rest couldn’t see snowflakes.

Behind this system, we’ll continue to hold on to cooler temperatures in the middle to upper 30s before cooling down again by the weekend.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez